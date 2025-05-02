Nick Jonas On A Music Collaboration With Priyanka Chopra: "Don't Know, I Think Malti Is Our Best Duet"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Nick Jonas shared family anecdotes involving Priyanka Chopra and Malti. Priyanka offers Nick ongoing support and suggestions for his performances. Their daughter, Malti, is three years old and involved in various activities.

Nick Jonas has shared sweet anecdotes from his family life. They feature his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie Jonas. From the possibility of a duet with PeeCee to Maltie's holistic upbringing, the singer-actor has spilled it all.

Nick Jonas recently appeared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live podcast. He was accompanied by actress, singer Adrienne Warre. The duo has worked together in the Broadway musical The Last Five Years.

During the conversation, the host wanted to know whether Nick Jonas was planning on collaborating with Priyanka Chopra for a song. To this, the actor had a befitting reply.

Nick Jonas said, “I don't know. She's an amazing singer and she's shooting a movie in India right now and she's travelling back and forth to the US. I think our best duet is probably our little girl. She's 3.

In another segment, Nick Jonas heaped praises on Priyanka Chopra for her unwavering support. She's in nursery school, she's in karate class, got her first belt.”

He said, “Having a partner that's not only supportive of your ambition and your desire to do a good job, but genuinely just shows up and comes to cheer you is a dream scenario.”

Nick Jonas added that his wife also offered him suggestions to improve his performance in The Last Five Years.

He said, “We talk a lot about work, and before Adrienne and I started rehearsing, I certainly was singing the music around the house and talking and probably pontificating for longer than I should have. But that's the beauty of this partnership and frankly, the thing I'm most grateful for about our marriage is the ability to share, kind of, life together and a humongous part of both of our lives is our work.”

Nick Jonas added, “It does naturally sort of become one thing, one mind, one thought. And so it's probably not framed as notes, but just like, ‘Here's some thoughts, let's workshop that a bit'.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018. The couple welcomed Malti Marie Jonas in 2022 via surrogacy.



