After SRK's <i>King</i>, Akshay Kumar's <i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> Dubai Shoot Cancelled Over Middle East Tensions

A crucial overseas schedule for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King has been shifted from Dubai to Mumbai amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The action drama, directed by Siddharth Anand, was originally set to film a key sequence in Dubai beginning April 9. However, sources indicate that the makers have now opted to relocate the shoot due to the volatile situation in the region.

According to those close to the production, the decision was taken to avoid any risk to the safety of the cast and crew in light of the ongoing conflict. As a result, the international schedule has been scrapped, and an elaborate set has been constructed in Mumbai to recreate the portions that were initially planned for Dubai.

In addition to security concerns, scheduling challenges are also believed to have played a role in the shift. With several actors balancing multiple commitments, there have reportedly been frequent changes to the shooting timeline. Moving the schedule to Mumbai is expected to provide greater flexibility and ensure smoother coordination among the cast.

King has generated considerable buzz ever since its official announcement last year. The title was unveiled on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2. The film is particularly significant as it will see SRK share screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

The ensemble cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal.

Meanwhile, King is not the only Bollywood project to revise its plans due to the situation in the Middle East.

Welcome to the Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, has also undergone a schedule change. Reports suggest that the makers have also cancelled their Dubai shooting schedule. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, was expected to film portions in the city, but is now likely to shift the shoot to Mumbai instead.

With the evolving geopolitical situation impacting international travel and logistics, several film productions appear to be reassessing their overseas plans and opting for safer domestic alternatives.

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