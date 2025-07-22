After <i>Saiyaara's</i> Massive Success, Deanne Panday's Heartfelt Post For Son Ahaan Panday: "Stay Grounded And Kind"

While the film fraternity and the Internet have been heaping praises on Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, their families, too, have been immensely proud. The Mohit Suri film has had a blockbuster opening and continues to script history with its collections ever since.

Now, Ahaan Panday's mother, Deanne Panday, who is also an Indian wellness coach and author, has penned a heartfelt post for her son Ahaan.

What's Happening

Ahaan Panday was showered with love by his mother, Deanne Panday, recently. She took to social media to express how proud she was of his success with his blockbuster debut in Saiyaara.

Sharing a series of childhood pictures of Ahaan Panday, she wrote, "You always pointed up to the stars when you were young. I never knew why. Played cricket, loved your bubble baths in your big bucket & blew kisses at me, loved poojas with Namdev Panditji. You fought to put the sticks & ghee in the pooja fire. You loved feeding your dadi prasad."

She added, "You were born premature,40 days early, so tiny for so long, but grew so fast into this loving child. Loved to be in your great-granddad's arms, who is 100 years old. You loved your grandparents so much & always gave your all to your friends, you still do. Your grandparents & great grandparents are blessing you from above, my darling son."

"Your simplicity & humbleness stayed with you from so young, your respect for the elderly. Stay this way always, no matter what the world throws at you. Good or bad, ups or downs, stay grounded & kind. God bless you, my boy. We are so blessed to have you. Go shine & share your light with all, always. Your Mumma, #blessedtohaveyou," concluded Deanne Panday.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara, led by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just 4 days.

Ahaan Panday plays the role of Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, while Aneet Padda portrays the character of Vaani Batra, a young aspiring writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

Deanne Panday is immensely proud of her son and now a bona fide star - Ahaan Panday, whose debut film Saiyaara has received a thunderous response at the box office. She wrote a heartfelt note with childhood pictures of Ahaan and expressed her joy at his success.

