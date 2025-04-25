After Pahalgam Attack, Aamir Khan Skips Andaz Apna Apna Re-release Screening: "Was In No State..."

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aamir Khan's Andaz Apna Apna re-released in theaters today. Khan skipped the special Mumbai screening due to the Pahalgam terror attack. The attack claimed the lives of 25 tourists lives and one local.

Aamir Khan's cult classic Andaz Apna Apna has returned to the cinema screens today (April 25). Ahead of the re-release, the makers hosted a special screening in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan was noticeably absent from the event. Later, the actor explained that he skipped the screening because he was distressed by the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam took the lives of 25 tourists and a local Kashmiri, who were shot dead in cold blood.

“I was reading reports about what happened at Pahalgam in Kashmir. I have been badly affected by the senseless killing of innocents. I was in no state to go (to the preview). I will see it sometime later this week,” the actor was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna features Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan played the roles of Amar and Prem, two hilarious, bumbling guys who are after the fortune of a wealthy heiress. However, things go off the rails as they both get caught up in a hilarious series of events involving mistaken identities, kidnappings and quirky villains.

Originally released in 1994, Andaz Apna Apna failed to leave a mark at the box office.

Talking about the movie's initial rejection, Aamir Khan said, “Raj Santoshi and I were the only two people who believed in the film. We loved it. So, when it didn't work, we were both sad. And then it goes on to become my biggest success on home entertainment!!! Both Raj and I were finally redeemed.”

Aamir Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. The project is a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par.