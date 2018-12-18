After Manikarnika Trailer Releases, Actor Tweets For 'Help' For Non-Payment of Dues

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika (Image courtesy team_kangana_ranaut)

Highlights "Please help," Andy Von Eich tweeted Andy Von Eich, who plays one of the British officers in the film The trailer of Manikarnika was released on Tuesday

Actor Andy Von Eich, who features in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, on Tuesday alleged that he is yet to be paid in full for his performance in the period drama by the production house. The film, fronted by Kangana Ranaut, has been produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. Andy Von Eich, who plays one of the British officers in the film whose trailer was launched on Tuesday, took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

"Today Manikarnika trailer released. I still haven't received full payment for my acting in this movie by the production house. I can't imagine that this is in the sense of Kangana Ranaut if she would know about that. Please help. Manikarnika trailer launch #zee #karios," the actor, who hails from Germany, tweeted.

Today #manikarnika trailor released. I still haven't recieved full payment for my acting in this movie by the production house. I can't imagine that this is in the sense of #KanganaRanaut if she would know about that. Please help. #ManikarnikaTrailerLaunch#zee#karios — Andy von Eich (@AndyvonEich) December 18, 2018

Last month, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) claimed that the makers of the film are yet to clear dues of approximately Rs 1.5 crore to workers and junior artists.

The allegations were later refuted by Kamal Jain who said that all the legitimate and due payments have been made, except of one vendor, who is arm-twisting them.

The producer in a statement had said they have filed a complaint with the Film & TV Producers Guild of India against Film and Allied Union over the disputed vendor.

According to Kamal Jain, the shoot got over on October 13, and "all legitimate and due payments were made."

"As a production house we are absolutely clear on not holding back any ones payment which is legitimate and due, as we immensely respect everyone's hard work that has gone into this film. We are thankful to each vendor/individual who has helped us on making this film," he said in a statement.

The producers are yet to comment on Andy Von Eich's allegations.

Manikarnika is due to be released on January 25 next year.