After Lockdown Announcement, Rishi Kapoor Schools Trolls: 'This Is A Serious Matter'

Actor Rishi Kapoor, known to like his drink, posted an angry tweet on Tuesday night, lashing out at trolls, who enquired if the actor has stocked up on liquor amid the call for a nationwide lockdown. In a sternly worded tweet, Mr Kapoor said that anyone and everyone attempting to spam his feed with puns about his way of life, will be disbarred from his account. The Rajma Chawal actor told netizens that this is not a time to trivialize issues. "Anyone cracking jokes about my country or on my lifestyle, will be deleted. Be aware and warned. This is a serious matter. Help us to tide over the situation," Mr Kapoor wrote in his tweet. The veteran actor even changed his Twitter description to what he wrote in his tweet.

Here's what Rishi Kapoor posted, addressing the trolls:

ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

Ahead of his tweet, Rishi Kapoor called out a few "idiots" on Twitter, who appeared to irk the actor with their queries.

Ye ek aur idiot https://t.co/795MGeCBZG — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 21 day lockdown in India to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Rishi Kapoor, who applauded the move, wrote in a tweet: "One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic."

One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don't worry we are with you! Jai Hind. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, a flashback trip to Rishi Kapoor's Twitter timeline will reveal that he often cracked self-directed jokes about the divergent attitudes to alcohol held by himself and his wife Neetu Kapoor.

Had a fight with Neetu last night. She doesn't understand that I am very scientific specially in the night after 8. pic.twitter.com/1Y3IFjx9ob — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 23, 2015

Think this was a reality check! What say all? Last night celebrating K&S. pic.twitter.com/JkXKkZXiK1 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 4, 2016

Rishi Kapoor, who has a reputation for being fiercely outspoken on Twitter, was undergoing cancer treatment in New York almost all of last year. He returned to India in September. He was last seen in crime thriller The Body.