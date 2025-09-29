After India Beats Pakistan In Asia Cup Final, Amitabh Bachchan's Cheeky 'Abhishek Bachchan' Tweet Goes Viral

India clinched their record-extending ninth Asia Cup title in Dubai on Sunday, defeating Pakistan by five wickets in a tense T20 final. The star of the night was Tilak Varma, who anchored the chase with an unbeaten 69, supported by Shivam Dube's crucial knock and Kuldeep Yadav's four wickets that turned the match in India's favour.

While the action on the field brought joy to fans, celebrations on social media brought added humour. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan marked India's win with a tongue-in-cheek post that referenced his son Abhishek Bachchan, while also trolling Pakistan.

"T 5516(i) - We won!! Well played 'Abhishek Bachchan'... over there the tongue faltered, and here, without batting, bowling or fielding, the enemy was made to falter!! Everyone was left speechless!! Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Maa Durga!!!!" he tweeted after the match.

Background

The tweet was a response to a viral slip-up by former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. During a pre-match show, Akhtar mistakenly said "Abhishek Bachchan" instead of Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma while analysing Pakistan's strategy. "

If Pakistan manage to get Abhishek Bachchan out in a hypothetical situation, what happens to India's middle order?" he asked, before being corrected.

Abhishek Bachchan also joined the fun, writing on X (formerly Twitter): "Sir, with all due respect... don't think they'll even manage that! And I'm not even good at playing cricket."

Abhishek Bachchan, who became part of the cricket chatter through Akhtar's slip, has been a fixture in Bollywood for over two decades. From early successes in films like Guru and Dhoom to recent acclaim for Ghoomer (2023) and I Want to Talk (2024). He was last seen in Housefull 5.

Amitabh Bachchan, whose career spans more than 50 years with classics like Sholay and Deewar, remains active in cinema, most recently with Kalki 2898 AD and Vettaiyan.

About IND vs PAK Final Match

The match itself was a rollercoaster. Pakistan's bowlers struck early to put India on the back foot, but Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube steadied the innings with a composed partnership. Kuldeep Yadav's spell dismantled Pakistan's middle order, and India's lower-order batting finished the chase with overs to spare.

Congratulatory messages poured in soon after the win, with film stars including Mammootty, Anil Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan hailing Team India.