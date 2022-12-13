After Hrithik Roshan's Kantara Appreciation Tweet, Rishab Shetty Wrote This

A still from Kantara. (courtesy: YouTube)

Hrithik Roshan is the latest addition to the Kantara fan club. Hrithik Roshan, after watching the film, shared his opinion on Twitter and he wrote: "Learnt so much by watching Kantara. The power of Rishab Shetty's conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction and acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps." The actor added in his tweet, "Respect and kudos to the team." Replying to Hrithik Roshan's tweet, the film's director and lead actor Rishab Shetty wrote: "Thank you so much sir."

This is how Rishab Shetty replied to Hrithik Roshan's tweet:

Thank you so much sir https://t.co/f2b1rNpWU3 — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) December 11, 2022

Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, also features him in the real role. The film also stars Kishore, Acyuth Kumar, Manasi Sudhir, and Sampathi Gowda in the lead roles. The film garnered massive praise from film critics and audience alike. Earlier, Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Prabhas and other stars also shared appreciation posts for the film.

Kantara opened to stellar reviews and was equally adept at impressing the audience. The film initially released in Kannada. After the success of the film, the makers decided to release the dubbed version in other languages, including Hindi and Malayalam. The film is now streaming on OTT platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in the high octane action film Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.