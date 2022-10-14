Dhanush Reviews Kantara, Now Highest Rated Indian Film On IMDb: 'Mind Blowing'

Rana Daggubati shared this image. (courtesy: ranadaggubati)

Filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty's Kantara has become one of the highest-rated Indian films on IMDb with a rating of 9.5 out of 10. The film, originally made in Kannada, has surpassed Yash's KGF 2 (8.4/10) and SS Rajamouli's RRR (8/10). The film recently gained the attention of superstar Dhanush, who reviewed the film and called it "mind-blowing." Sharing a tweet on Friday, the actor wrote, "Kantara... Mind blowing!! A must watch... Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale Films... Keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless."

Check out his tweet here:

Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must watch .. Rishab Shetty , you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations hombale films .. keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 14, 2022

Last night, actor Rana Daggubati too praised the film on his Twitter handle. Sharing a poster of the film, the actor wrote, "Kannada's Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films are on fire. What an extraordinary film Kantara is!! Congratulations to each and every one who was part of the film! Rishab Shetty truly inspired!"

Check out his tweet here:

Kannada's @shetty_rishab and @hombalefilms are on 🔥🔥🔥 what an extraordinary film #Kantara is!! Congratulations to each and everyone who was part of the film! @shetty_rishab truly inspired!!🙏 pic.twitter.com/ypZcsMLeCh — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 13, 2022

Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, was released on September 30. The Kannada film opened to positive reviews. The film reportedly has collected over Rs 70 crore in Karnataka. Looking at its success, the makers of Kantara have decided to release the film's dubbed version in other languages.

The film's Hindi version released in theaters on October 14, whereas, its Tamil and Telugu version will hit the big screen on October 15.

Rishab Shetty's film also stars Murali, Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles. The film is backed by the makers of KGF and KGF 2 Hombale Productions.