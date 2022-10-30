Pics: Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai After The Success Of The Film

Rishab Shetty pictured at Siddhivinayak Temple.

Kantarastar Rishab Shetty visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Sunday morning. The actor offered prayers in the temple after his latest filmKantarawitnessed massive success at the box office. Rishab, who also directed the film, looked dapper in a white shirt and jeans and paired his look with of-white patka. On his way out, the actor happily posed for paparazzi and with fans for pictures. Kantara has received immense praise from South as well as Hindi-speaking audiences. Check out Rishab's pictures below:

On Friday, Rishab Shetty met megastar Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai, and on Saturday, the actor shared pictures from his meeting on Twitter. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "If you praise us once it is equal to you praising us for a 100 times. Thank you. Rajinikanth sir, we will be forever grateful to you for watching our film and praising our film Kanatara."

Here have a look:

Kantara is an action-thriller drama written and directed by Rishab Shetty. He has also acted in the film in a lead role. In the movie, Rishab, a Kambala champion, is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (played by Kishore).

Rishab Shetty primarily works in the Kannada film industry as an actor and filmmaker. He debuted as a male lead with 2019 Bell Bottom, in which he played the role of Detective. Next, he will be seen in Bell Bottom 2, Mahaniyare Mahileyare, Antagoni Shetty and Bachelor Party. As a director, he has two films in his kitty - Rudraprayag and SRK 126.