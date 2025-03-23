After Divorce From Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal's Post On 'Marriage' Goes Viral (Again)

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma officially parted ways on Thursday, and their divorce continues to make headlines. Amid the buzz, an old post from the cricketer's X (formerly Twitter) account is going viral across social media.

The alleged screenshot, dating back to 2013, features a controversial remark on marriage. It suggests that marriage is just a fancy term for when a woman assumes responsibility for a man-child who can no longer be handled by his mother.

The post read, “MARRIAGE is just a fancy word for adopting an over-grown male child who can't be handled by his parents anymore." Check it out:

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 in Gurgaon and quickly became a fan-favourite couple on social media.

By 2023, things started to change. Their social media interactions became rare and cryptic posts had fans speculating that something was wrong.

As time passed, the rumours only grew stronger. Towards the end of 2023, Yuzvendra deleted their pictures from social media and both of them unfollowed each other on Instagram.

In February 2025, they were spotted outside Bandra Family Court, filing for divorce by mutual consent. They also requested a waiver for the six-month cooling-off period, but the court denied it.

After 18 months of living separately, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree officially parted ways on March 20, 2025.

According to reports, Yuzvendra Chahal paid ₹4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree Verma.

Recently, Dhanashree shared a glimpse of her latest music video, Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, on Instagram. But instead of focusing on the song, many users flooded the comments section with trolling. They brought up the alimony amount and called Dhanashree a “gold digger.”

One user sarcastically asked, "Ma'am, did you receive the ₹4.75 crore in your account?" while another questioned, "Why did you take ₹4 crore?"

Someone commented, "Now whom will you make an ATM? Tell us."