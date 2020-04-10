After COVID-19 Diagnosis Post, Purab Kohli Assures Fans That He And His Family Have 'Fully Recovered Now'

Purab Kohli shared this photo. (Image courtesy: purab_kohli )

Purab Kohli, who previously said that he and his family might have COVID-19, assured his fans on Friday that they are "very well and fully recovered now." The VJ-turned-actor, who is staying with his wife Lucy Payton and kids Inaya and Osian in London, revealed in a post on Tuesday that after he and his family showed symptoms of the coronavirus, his physician said they might have the virus. Sharing an update about his health, Purab Kohli posted a lengthy note and thanked his fans for sending warm wishes. "Thank you, all you lovely people for your warm wishes. We really let a strong bolt of love come our way. Rest assured, we are very well and fully recovered now."

"Please remember, it is important to stay indoors now. Yes, it's hard! But firstly we need to put the brakes on this pandemic and then we have to conserve energy and rest our bodies and build strength. God forbid if you do catch the virus, your body which is the real weapon against this virus, will need loads of energy to fight it," he added.

Purab also gave a "big shout out" to all the "frontline health workers" for risking their own lives to save others. "A big shout out to all the frontline workers and health workers around the world who are risking their own health and the health of families to serve us all. Bless them. Take care and lots of love from Lucy, Inaya, Osian and me."

Purab Kohli signed off his post by revealing that the family photo he shared along with the note is from the time when he was filming Out Of Love in Coonoor last year. "This is a photo of us in Coonoor last year while I was filming Out Of Love. Also a reminder to me of the good times to come once we beat this problem as #OneWorld."

Read Purab Kohli's post here:

In his previous COVID-19 diagnosis post, Purab Kohli wrote: "Hey guys, we've just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with COVID - 19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness," read an excerpt from his post.

On the work front, Purab Kohli started his career in the film industry as a television actor. He has featured in a number of shows and films such as Hip Hip Hurray, Shararat, Bus Yuhin, Woh Lamhe and Rock On!!. He has also featured in web-series like It's Not That Simple, Typewriter and Out of Love.