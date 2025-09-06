After Bharat Takhtani Confirmed His New Relationship, Esha Deol Says "Don't Like To Think Of Myself As A Single Mother"

Bharat Takhtani recently confirmed his relationship with Dubai-based entrepreneur and global professional Meghna Lakhani. Now, in a new interview, Esha Deol has opened up about labels such as "single mother," which she does not much appreciate.

In a conversation with the YouTube channel Mamaraazzi, Esha Deol explained why being called a "single mother" does not define her personal experience.

She said, "I don't like to think of myself as a single mother because I don't behave like one, nor do I let the other person behave that way with me."

Furthermore, she spoke about co-parenting with Bharat Takhtani and how the focus should always be on the well-being of their children.

She said, "It's just that in life, sometimes, due to certain things, roles change. And if it doesn't work out in a certain equation of what two people were at one point, you must take it upon yourself, especially when you have children. The two mature individuals must take it upon themselves to work out another dynamic, but keep the unit together for the sake of the children. And that's exactly what Bharat and I do."

Bharat Takhtani Dating Meghna Lakhani

Bharat, who parted ways with Esha in 2024, recently shared a picture with Meghna Lakhani on his Instagram Stories. Along with the photo, he dropped a heart emoji and wrote, "Welcome to my family."

The post instantly sparked speculation that he may have moved on.

Bharat Takhtani And Esha Deol's Divorce

Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol got married in 2012. After 11 years together, they parted ways last year.

At the time, they issued a joint statement announcing their separation: "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate our privacy being respected," the statement read.

Bharat Takhtani and Esha Deol share two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

