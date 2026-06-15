After Arijit Singh's 'Mainstream' Exit, Pritam's Cryptic Post Fuels Retirement Rumours

Renowned music composer Pritam celebrated his 55th birthday on June 14. On the occasion, he shared a couple of monochrome pictures of himself along with a gratitude note. However, a part of his post sparked retirement buzz among fans about his future in mainstream music.

Sharing monochrome pictures of himself, Pritam thanked fans for their wishes and hinted at a shift in priorities. "Thank you for all the wishes. Can't answer everyone individually, but please accept my sincere gratitude. Today, I have decided to gift myself a few years to live life differently. To catch up on what I've missed," he wrote.

The composer added, "Time to set off on new journeys, which have been kept on the back burner for long. Mainstream is a great ride. But I've always been more curious about the roads unexplored. Thank you for all the love & support. Always...."

His remarks quickly triggered speculation among fans, many of whom interpreted the note as a possible indication of retirement or a hiatus. Several users flooded the comments section seeking clarity.

"First Arijit, then you... taking a break from mainstream Bollywood music. It will be a loss for them, but for a true music lover it will be a boon in disguise," one user wrote. Another commented, "Pritam da, retirement le rahe ho kya? Tussi mat jao." Others simply asked, "Retirement??" while some expressed concern about his absence from film music.

The reactions come amid recent chatter about artists exploring projects beyond commercial Bollywood music, which appears to have influenced how fans interpreted Pritam's note.

Pritam, however, has not officially announced any retirement. The composer remains one of Bollywood's most prominent music directors, known for delivering chartbusters across decades. With hits ranging from Tum Hi Ho Bandhu and Subhanallah to Kesariya and Shayad, his collaborations have defined the sound of contemporary Hindi film music.



Earlier this year, Arijit Singh shocked both the film and music industries, along with his fans, when he announced his retirement from playback singing in a social media post.



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