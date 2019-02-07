After Apologising To Footballer, Esha Gupta Claims She Was 'Wrongfully Accused' Of Racism

Esha Gupta shared this image on Instagram. (Image courtesy: egupta)

Highlights Esha referred to Alex Iwobi in offensive terms like "gorilla faced" The Internet criticised Esha for posting racist comments Esha Gupta issued an apology on Twitter last week

Actress Esha Gupta, who apologised for posting racist comments on Arsenal footballer Alex Iwobi last week, says that she has been "wrongfully accused" of being racist, reports news agency IANS. Last week, Esha shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with a friend, wherein offensive terms like "gorilla faced" and "Neanderthal" were used for the Nigerian footballer, which placed the actress at the receiving end of brutal criticism. During a recent interview, when Esha was asked if she felt that she was wrongfully targeted, Esha told IANS: "Wrongfully accused, I was saying since the beginning. In a group chat, you are discussing 20 other things but regarding the game. Of course we are discussing the game. We are all Arsenal fans. People were like 'Oh, she is laughing', but they don't even know what I am laughing about."

During the media interaction, Esha also spoke about how she wasn't aware of the "racist undertone" in her comments. The Jannat 2 actress told IANS: "I clearly mentioned in the chat that 'Oh! he should be benched'... People don't understand words like gorilla and monkey in India. We don't even know that it means anything racist. I know so many parents who call their children 'bandar lag raha hai yaar' (looking like a monkey). It does not mean that they are saying in a racist undertone."

Esha Gupta issued an apology on Twitter soon after she found herself at the receiving end of severe social media backlash. In her tweet, Esha stated that she has been a victim of racism herself and wrote: "It was us discussing our frustration during the game. Sorry as I didn't realise it directed towards racism. I laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result. Been a victim of racism myself before but this is not something I am proud of. It was a fault, sorry guys."

In a separate tweet, Esha wrote: "Guys I am sorry if you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Never meant it. Sorry guys, forgive the stupidity."

On the work front, Esha Gupta has Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline. Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Jannat 2. She has also featured in films such as Raaz 3, Humshakals and Commando 2 among others.

(With inputs from IANS)