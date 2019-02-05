Esha Gupta Apologises To Arsenal Footballer Alex Iwobi For 'Racist' Comment: 'I Deeply Regret, This Will Never Happen Again'

Esha Gupta was last seen in Commando 2 (Image courtesy egupta)

Days after Esha Gupta was slammed on the Internet for her comments on Nigerian footballer Alex Iwobi, the 33-year-old actress in an apology letter wrote that she "deeply regrets" it, news agency IANS reported. "I am extremely sorry for my ignorant action last Friday. Being an ardent fan of many years, I was deeply engrossed and caught up in the game. For this, I am deeply regretful. I cannot begin to imagine how much I have hurt your sentiments. Racism has absolutely no place in my heart, and I promise you, for whatever it's worth, going forward this will never happen again," IANS quoted the actress as saying. Esha Gupta, who is an Arsenal ambassador, found herself at the receiving end of social media backlash after she shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with a friend in which Alex Iwobi was referred to in offensive terms such as "gorilla faced" and "Neanderthal. Esha Gupta was criticised for her comments which was seen as "racist" in nature. "

According to IANS, after the incident, Esha even addressed a letter to Arsenal Football Club wherein she promised she would be "responsible" for her actions hereafter. "I hope the club can accept my humblest apology and give me the opportunity to make amends. I promise to be very responsible from here on," she wrote in the letter, reported IANS.

Last week, Esha Gupta issued an apology on Twitter, soon after she was criticised for her comments on Alex Iwobi. "Guys, I'm sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Wallah never meant it. Sorry, guys forgive the stupidity," read one of her tweets. "It was us discussing our frustration during the game. Sorry, as I didn't realise it directed towards racism. Laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result, guys. Been victim of racism myself before. But this is not something I'm proud of. It was a fault, sorry, guys," read another tweeted by the actress.

It was us discussing our frustration during the game.sorry as I din realise it directed towards racism.laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result guys.been victim of racism myself before. But this is not something m proud of. It was a fault,sorry guys — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

Guys m sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Wallah never meant it. Sorry guys forgive the stupidity #gooner4life — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 27, 2019

On the work front, Esha Gupta has Total Dhamaal and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.

(With inputs from IANS)