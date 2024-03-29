After Allu Arjun Unveils His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Dubai, A Shout Out From Wife Sneha: 'To The Man...'

Sneha shared this image. (courtesy: SnehaReddy)

Hours after Allu Arjun unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai, wife Sneha Reddy gave the superstar a loud shout out through an Instagram post. Sneha, who was present at the event with her kids, shared more pictures from last night. In the first click, she can be seen posing with Allu Arjun. The next click is a perfect famjam frame featuring Allu, Sneha and their kids Ayaan and Arha. In the next frame, Sneha can be seen taking a selfie with the wax figure. In the last one, she can be seen hugging her husband adorably. Sneha wrote in the caption, "To the man who always leaves a lasting impression, now forever in wax!#Proudwife. Yesterday will forever be etched in all our hearts." Ram Charan's wife Upasana wrote in the caption, "Congratulations this is amazing." Take a look:

Earlier, Allu Arjun shared glimpses from the event on his Instagram feed. The statue features Allu Arjun's iconic "Jhukega Nahi" pose from his film Pushpa: The Rise. Sharing a picture of himself posing with his statue at the Madame Tussaud's museum, Allu Arjun wrote, "There you go . #thaggedhele #madametussaudsdubai." Allu wore a red suit, similar to that of his wax statue's outfit. Take a look:

Documenting the moment of big reveal, Allu shared a video of the curtain raiser. He wrote, "The big reveal! Allu Arjun meets his wax self at Madame Tussauds Dubai!" Take a look:

Pushpa: The Rise is a 2021 Telugu-language action drama film written and directed by Sukumar. The film featured Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Raj Tirandasu. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Telugu as well as in Hindi. The impressive star cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil along with Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj started the shoot of the second installment of the film, titled Pushpa: The Rule.