After Actor Ajith Kumar, Kamal Haasan Declines All Titles And Prefixes Including 'Ulaganayagan'

Kamal Haasan recently issued a statement and announced that he no longer wishes to be addressed with titles or prefixes such as "Ulaganayagan". In a long note written in both English and Tamil, he explained that while he deeply appreciates the love and respect reflected in such titles, he believes that the artist should never be elevated above the art. Haasan discussed his ongoing journey as a student of cinema who is constantly striving to learn and grow. He stressed that cinema is a collective creation, shaped by the contributions of "countless artists, technicians and audiences".

Kamal Haasan went on to express his preference for being referred to simply as Kamal Haasan, Kamal or KH, urging fans, the media, colleagues, and political followers to respect his wish. The veteran actor clarified that this decision stems from a desire to remain grounded and focused on his work. He also thanked his fans for their unwavering support and kindness throughout the years.

The statement read, "I have always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles such as Ulaganayagan, among others. Such accolades, given by the people and recognised by esteemed colleagues and admirers, have always been humbling, and I've been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me."

"The art of cinema transcends beyond any one individual, and I am but a student of the craft, forever hoping to evolve, learn, and grow. Cinema, like any other form of creative expression, belongs to all. It is the collaboration of countless artists, technicians, and audiences who make it what it is-a true reflection of humanity's diverse, rich, and ever-evolving stories," Kamal Haasan added.

The statement concluded, "It is my humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art. I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes. I humbly request that all my fans, the media, members of the film fraternity, party cadre, and fellow Indians, to here on after, refer to me simply as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH. Thank you again for your gestures of kindness over the years. Please know that this decision comes from a place of humility and a desire to remain true to my roots and purpose, to always be one among all of us-the lovers of this beautiful artform."

This move makes Kamal Haasan the second actor to make such a request. Earlier, actor Ajith had similarly asked fans to call him AK or Ajith Kumar instead of the title "Thala".

On the professional front, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. He has other projects lined up with directors Anbarivu and H. Vinoth.