Afghan Cricketer Rashid Khan Says He Will 'Definitely Watch <i>Border 2</i>', Ahan Shetty And Varun Dhawan React

Afghanistan cricket captain Rashid Khan has joined one of Bollywood's most talked-about social media trends.

What's Happening

Rashid Khan shared his excitement for the upcoming war drama Border 2.

Currently in Dubai for the Afghanistan vs West Indies cricket series, Rashid posted a light-hearted reel on Instagram that quickly went viral.

The video shows him standing by the roadside in Dubai, roasting corn over coal, while a song from Border 2 plays in the background.

Adding humour to the moment, Rashid captioned the post, "Border 2 toh mein zaroor dekhunga (I will surely watch Border 2), but let's see what happens if I post this."

Soon after the video was shared, actor Varun Dhawan, who plays the role of Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in the film, responded in the comments with, "Haa bhaji (Yes brother)."

Actor Ahan Shetty, also part of the cast, wrote, "Lots of love bhai." Veteran star Suniel Shetty reacted with, "Ye hui na baat."

Background

The exchange comes at a time when Border 2 is steadily building buzz ahead of its theatrical release. Scheduled to hit cinemas on January 23, just ahead of Republic Day, the film continues the legacy of the 1997 blockbuster Border.

The sequel stars Sunny Deol in the lead, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

Rashid is not the only cricketer to show support for the film. Indian batter KL Rahul also shared a similar video backing the project. Rahul is Ahan Shetty's brother-in-law.

Border 2 serves as a sequel to the 1997 war classic that featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna, and went on to become one of the most remembered war films in Hindi cinema.

The new film is set for a nationwide theatrical release on January 23.