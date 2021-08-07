Aditya Roy Kapur's Throwback Alter Ego Reminded Us Of This Nineties Commercial

Aditya Roy Kapur shared this throwback (courtesy adityaroykapur )

Have you met the alter ego of Aditya Roy Kapur? The one from the Nineties? Well, you are in luck. The 35-year-old actor took a trip down memory lane and landed directly in his school days which must have been in the Nineties. Aditya Roy Kapur flipped through his throwback archives and zeroed in on a priceless memory of himself to share with his Instagram family. On Saturday, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor reminded us of our school days as he shared one from his. In the photo, a much younger Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen posing for the cameras with a pout. Aditya captioned the photo with reference to a popular Nineties' commercial - he added the jingle of Action School Time Shoes and wrote: "School time, action ka school time."

Aditya Roy Kapur's post prompted this fiery comment from Arjun Kapoor:

Meanwhile, if you are a Nineties' kid, you would of course remember the lyrics of the commercial, which somewhat went like this: "...classwork, homework, punishment, lecture..."

Aditya Roy Kapur made his debut in Bollywood with 2009 movie London Dreams. Filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur and actor Kunal Roy Kapur are Aditya's brothers. Aditya Roy Kapur is best known for starring in films such as Guzaarish, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Aashiqui 2, Fitoor and Ok Jaanu. 2020 was a busy year for Aditya Roy Kapur, who featured in films such as Sadak 2 and Malang. Aditya Roy Kapur was also part of the ensemble cast of Netflix film Ludo. In terms of work, Aditya will next be seen in Om: The Battle Within, in which he will co-star with Sanjana Sanghi.