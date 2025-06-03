Aditya Roy Kapur On Working With Anurag Basu Again In <i>Metro In Dino</i>: "Everything And Every Day Is A Discovery"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aditya Roy Kapur collaborates with Anurag Basu for the second time in Metro In Dino. The film features a unique musical element blending conversation and song seamlessly. Aditya described working with Basu as an unpredictable and fun daily discovery.

Metro In Dino marks Aditya Roy Kapur's second collaboration with filmmaker Anurag Basu, after Ludo.

During the promotions of their upcoming film Metro In Dino, Aditya got candid about what drew him in and be a part of this film.

What's Happening

Aditya revealed the uniqueness of Metro In Dino that intrigued him. He said that the art of depicting conversations through music was one of the challenges he had never experienced before.

Sharing his experience of working with the director, Aditya said, "With Dada, everything and every day is a discovery, every day is a fun challenge. It is unpredictable, you don't know what new idea he is gonna throw your way and that's the most fun part of the process."

He further mentioned, "I think with this project there is a musical element to it, one is trying to blend in music into the scene, in and out of the scene. So I think this was a new thing to try and figure out how to go from talking into singing and then back to talking. And how to kind of navigate that was challenging but also rewarding and that was a new thing for me."

Metro In Dino Ensemble Cast And Crew

The film also has Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in key roles.

The film also marks another collaboration between the composer Pritam and Anurag after 5 years with Ludo being their last collaborative venture. Their first project together was Gangster.

Plot

The storyline revolves around complicated relationships between two varying individuals. Set against the backdrop of a contemporary world, the film explores the various colours, moods, and aspects of love.

In A Nutshell

