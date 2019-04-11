Aditya Roy Kapur Insists He's Single After Arjun Kapor And Parineeti Chopra Say He Lied In Viral Post

Aditya Roy Kapur shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Aditya Roy Kapoor recently trended big time after declaring his relationship status as 'single' vis-a-vis an Instagram post, which his colleagues Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra dismissed as a lie. In an episode of Voot show Feet Up with the Stars Season 2, when host Anaita Shroff Adajania asked him why his friends think he's lying about his 'single' status, the Aashiqui 2 actor replied: "Which is also what I cannot understand. Which is why I need to take this up with Arjun and Pari. They were saying I am a lair. Why am I a liar? I am happy and single," reports news agency IANS.

When Anaita asked, "So you are single... I thought you were dating Diva Dhawan," Aditya said: "No. I messaged Arjun... We message each other for random stuff. So, I said what's the scene... He is still calling me a liar and I am like, 'Do I not know who I am in a relationship with'."

Here's the aforementioned Instagram post, in which Aditya declared his relationship status:

Aditya Roy Kapur, who reportedly dated actress Shraddha Kapoor, said he did not have 'concrete answer' to the question as to why is he single, reported IANS.

On the film front, Aditya Roy Kapur is looking forward to the release of Kalank, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kemmu . It is directed by Abhishek Varman and it is slated to release on April 17.

(With inputs from IANS)

