Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Another Dreamy Look From Cannes Diaries

Aditi Rao Hydari can't get over her Cannes days and we are not complaining at all. On Monday evening, Aditi Rao Hydari shared a fresh bunch of pictures unveiling her another look from this year's Cannes diaries. For this look, Aditi wore a one-side off-shoulder peach gown from the shelves of Avarofiglio. In some pictures, Aditi kept her tresses loose and in some of them she tied it in a messy bun with a 90's style scarf. Aditi completed her look with ruby lips and earrings. In one of the pictures, she can been posing against the picturesque French Riviera. Aditi represented the cosmetic giant L'Oreal and this look is from one of their promotional shoots. Sharing the pictures, Aditi wrote, "Dream a little dream." In the comments section, Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "Baap re! How can someone be so stunning!" Sophie Choudry dropped a series of emojis. Take a look:

Last week, the actress attended the screening of L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) directed by Gilles Lellouche. She wore a voluminous gown designed by Gaurav Gupta. Sharing the pictures from the red carpet, Aditi wrote, "So much love for my @lorealparis family - To being stronger together. To kindness, generosity,to the fire in our soul and to the grace in our hearts. To the twinkle in our eyes, to beauty inside out. To sisterhood.To a community that I cherish and feel gratitude for being part off. Thank you team for always making us feel and believe that we are worth it!" Take a look:

Prior to that, the actress wore a radiant floral gown. The black flowy dress featured gigantic yellow flowers and Aditi Rao Hydari wrote in the comments: "Pocket full of sunshine." Take a look:

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi. The series premiered on Netflix earlier this month. She has also appeared in several films such as Ajeeb Daastans, Delhi 6, Bajirao Mastani and others.