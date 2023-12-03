Aditi Rao Hydari, Sara Ali Khan And Sonakshi Sinha Attend Sharmin Segal's Wedding Reception Party

Aditi Rai Hydari, Sara Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha at Sharmin Segal's wedding reception party

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal, who recently got married, hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai on Saturday night for her family and friends from the film fraternity. From Aditi Rao Hydari to Sara Ali Khan, the party was attended by several Bollywood stars. Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha, who will be starring alongside Sharmin in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix web series Heeramandi were a part of the guest list at the reception party. Aditi Rao Hydari looked breathtakingly beautiful in a grey silk lehenga. She completed her look with jhumkas and bangles while Sonakshi Sinha made heads turn in a green ethnic wear. Her plus one at the reception was her rumoured boyfriend and Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal, who looked dapper in a suit. Sara Ali Khan also marked her presence at the party in a violet ensemble. She also posed for the paparazzi before entering the venue.

Actor Sharmin Segal married Aman Mehta, who is a businessman by profession earlier this week. The actor, who is set to feature in the director's Netfix series Heeramandi re-posted a ton of pictures shared by her friends from her special day. In her wedding pictures, Sharmin Segal can be seen wearing a heavily embellished silver-coloured lehenga and blouse. Her groom Aman complemented her in an ivory sherwani. In some pictures, the newlyweds can be seen sitting in a mandap. In one, Sharmin can be seen feeding Aman something with a spoon.

For the unversed, Sharmin is the daughter of Bela and Deepak Segal. She is the niece of director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Shermin made her debut in Bollywood with Malaal alongside debutant Meezaan. The film is produced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

On the work front, she will be seen in Bhansali's OTT debut series Heeramandi. Heeramandi will showcase the story of the courtesans of Lahore and will explore the lesser-known aspects of their lives. It will be set in pre-independent India.