Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas' Film Gets A 'Massive Start' At Over Rs 37 Crore

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, released in theatres on Friday and it had a stellar start at the box office. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film earned Rs 37.25 crore on its opening day. Sharing the box office collection of the Hindi version of the film in India, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "A massive start was on the cards due to the hype and the advance bookings were an indicator of the fact... As expected, Adipurush has embarked on a fantastic start on Day 1... Fri Rs 37.25 cr. India biz. Nett BOC. NOTE: Hindi version. Box office."

Deconstructing the business of the film in different theater chains, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Adipurush at national chains*... Day 1... PVR: 6.75 cr, INOX: 5.60 cr, Cinepolis: 3.10 cr. Total: 15.45 cr."

The film opened to largely average reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 star out of 5 and he wrote, "Adipurush, a bloated and vacuous cinematic version of a part of the Ramayana, does the epic or its civilisation-defining characters no justice at all."

Adipurush is based on the Ramayana and it stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh. The film released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in theatres.

The film was initially slated to release on August 11 last year. However, the makers shifted its release date to avoid clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, for which the actor thanked the makers of Adipurush.