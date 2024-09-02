Adele Announces Indefinite Break From Music: "I Just Need Rest"

Adele has announced that she will take an indefinite break from music following the completion of her Las Vegas residency later this year. After wrapping up her Munich residency on Saturday, she informed fans that they won't hear from her again until after her Weekends With Adele shows in Las Vegas finish this fall.

"I've really enjoyed performing ... it's been three years now, which is the longest I've done and probably the longest I'll ever do. But I have 10 shows left after this, back in my (Las Vegas) residency ... but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break," Adele said.

She added, "And I will fantasise about these shows and any shows that I've done over the last three years, and I'll really, really hold them in the bottom of my heart forever. It has been amazing, I just need a rest."

The singer who was visibly emotional onstage, said, "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now. I want to live the life that I've been building and I will miss you terribly."

Adele's Munich residency, which started on August 2 at the Messe Munchen open-air venue, was her first performance in mainland Europe since 2016, according to the residency's website.

Her Las Vegas residency, which began in November 2022, will conclude with her final 10 shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from October 25 to November 23. By the end of this run, Adele will have completed 100 shows, despite some rescheduled dates and adjustments.

Her residency started in November 2022 and, by the time it ends this fall, she will have performed 100 shows in total, despite a few hiccups and rescheduled dates.

This announcement follows her previous statements about taking a break from performing and recording. In a July interview with German outlet ZDF, Adele revealed her intention to focus on "other creative things" during her hiatus." "I don't have any plans for new music at all. I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while," she told the outlet.