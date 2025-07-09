Advertisement
Food Delivery Worker Interrupts Live TV In Kuwait, Sparks Viral Moment

The video received mixed reactions from social media users, with some praising the anchors' professionalism and others criticising the security lapse.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
In a surprising moment, a food delivery executive accidentally walked onto the set of a live broadcast on Kuwait TV, where astronomer and historian Adel Al Saadoun was being interviewed. The incident was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media, with many users finding humour in the delivery worker's nonchalance. Some users even criticised the lapse in security.

Watch the video here:

The anchors were briefly surprised but maintained their composure, with Al Saadoun remarking, "There's a man passing in front of us... he's a delivery worker." 

The exact date of the incident is unclear, but the video was posted on X on July 7. 

The video also raised questions about studio security, with some users wondering how the delivery worker managed to enter the live TV studio so easily.

The Ministry of Information launched an internal investigation, and the studio manager was suspended pending further review.

The viral video received mixed reactions from social media users, with some praising the anchors' professionalism and others criticising the security lapse. One of the users, @sanalinstathreads, commented, "He came to deliver food, accidentally delivered nationwide unscripted smile."

While a second user, @tayyeeb_gonna_rise, commented, "Delivery till your table sir." Another user, @darialbader, commented, "Someone was too lazy to meet him at the studio entrance."

Another user said, "the question is how did the representative bypass them all and join the broadcast."

"No, from a security perspective, anyone could join a live broadcast and say something on the official state television if a delivery worker can enter so easily," one user pointed out.

