Actress Trisha Walks Out Of Chiranjeevi's New Film Acharya Because Of Creative Differences

South actress Trisha, who had fans excited about her reunion with Chirajeevi in upcoming Telugu film Acharya, has walked out of the project. In a tweet on Friday, the 36-year-old actress announced that she's quit the project over creative differences with the makers. In her tweet, Trisha said that she's realised certain factors seemed "different" than what was "discussed" with her earlier. "Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir's film," she wrote in her tweet. The actress signed off the tweet by sending a whole lot of best wishes to the film's team and also a promise of returning to Telugu cinema soon. "Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences - hope to see you soon in an exciting project," read her tweet. Trisha's last Telugu movie was 2016 horror-thriller Nayaki.

Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed.Due to creative differences,I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sirs film.Wishing the team https://t.co/sfaMfRrWmT my lovely Telugu audiences-hope to see you soon in an exciting project. — Trish (@trishtrashers) March 13, 2020

Acharya would have marked Trisha's reunion with Chiranjeevi after they co-starred in 2006 film Stalin, which was helmed by AR Murugadoss. Directed by Kotala Shiva, Acharya marks Chiranjeevi's first collaboration with the filmmaker.

Acharya is being produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments while the film's music will be composed by Mani Sharma. As per a report in news agency PTI, the makers of Acharya are trying to get Mahesh Babu on board for an extended cameo. Actress Regina Cassandra recently shot a special song for the film. The film reportedly tracks the story of a social reformer, who fights against embezzlement of temple funds and donations. Acharya is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 140 crore.