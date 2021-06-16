Actress Evelyn Sharma Shares Pic From Her Honeymoon With Husband Tushaan Bhindi

Evelyn with her husband. (courtesy evelyn_sharma)

Actress Evelyn Sharma, who recently married her longtime boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate ceremony in Australia, shared pictures from her honeymoon on Instagram. The pictures happen to be from an undisclosed beach destination. In the pictures, the newlywed couple can be seen happily posing together. Their smiles say it all. Evelyn Sharma, sharing the pictures on her Instagram profile, wrote: "Forever honeymooning with you," adding a heart emoji to the post. Tushaan Bhindi is an Australia based surgeon and also an entrepreneur.

See the pictures here:

Earlier this month, the actress shared pictures from her wedding ceremony and she wrote: "Forever." She looked stunning in a lace wedding gown while Tushaan complemented her in a blue suit. The couple had earlier planned a big fat Indian wedding. However, they opted for a low-key ceremony at country side setting in Brisbane due to the pandemic.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Evelyn Sharma announced her engagement to Tushaan Bhindi in 2019 with a perfect post. She loved-up photo from Sydney and she captioned the post: "Yes!" The couple could be seen kissing on a yatch in the dreamy picture. This is what we are talking about:

Evelyn Sharma made her Bollywood debut with 2012 film From Sydney With Love and she went on to feature in movies like Nautanki Saala, Issaq, Main Tera Hero and Yaariyan. She also made brief appearances in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai. She was last seen in Saaho, featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.