Actress Ashnoor Kaur, 19, Shares Pics Of The New Home She Bought

TV actress Ashnoor Kaur, 19, who is best-known for her role in the show Patiala Babes, recently bought her own house in Mumbai and she posted photos from her housewarming festivities on her Instagram profile and they are trending a great deal. Ashnoor shared photos from the celebrations at her home and a couple of videos of her celebrating with family. She captioned her post, "We buy a house but, it takes family to make it home...With prayers, dance and laughter, we enter our new abode." She added the hashtags #Grateful, #NewHome and #ashnoorwrites to her post.

The comments section of her post was filled up congratulatory wishes from Ashnoor's Instafam. Actress Delnaaz Irani wrote, "Congratulations" with a heart emoji. Actress Aditi Sharma wrote, "Congratulations dear Ashnoor. May babaji bless you with abundance." Vindu Dara Singh's comment on the post read, "Superb congratulations."

Ashnoor Kaur began the month by sharing photos of her then work-in-progress home on her Instagram profile and she captioned the post, "New month, new beginnings, new home." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #FewDaysMore and #Grateful. In the comments section, Gangubai Kathiawadi star Shantanu Maheshwari wrote, "Big big congratulations! More power to you." This is the post we are talking about:

Ashnoor Kaur is best-known for her performances in TV shows such as Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes. She also made brief appearances in films like Sanju and Manmarziyaaan.