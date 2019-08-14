Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Hospitalised, 'No Threat To His Life,' Says Daughter

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata (courtesy Facebook)

Highlights "Our doctors are monitoring him from time to time," said the hospital "At the moment, Mr Chatterjee is out of danger," they confirmed "There is no threat to his life," his daughter said

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after he complained of breathing problems. Mr Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital around 9.30 am with respiratory tract infection, a statement issued by the south Kolkata hospital said.

"Our doctors are monitoring him from time to time. At the moment, Mr Chatterjee is out of danger and we are keeping a close watch on him," a hospital source said.

"He is being treated in ICU under close supervision," the statement said.

Initial tests said that the actor was suffering from some age-related health issues such as potassium and sodium imbalance.

The 84-year old actor's daughter Poulami Basu told PTI that his present condition was stable. "There is no threat to his life," his daughter said.

The Apur Sansar actor, who has six-decade long illustrious film career, had attended shootings till Monday, apart from attending events, industry sources said.

Soumitra Chatterjee was bestowed with the Legion of Honour from the French government in 2018, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2011.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.