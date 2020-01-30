Actor Karanvir Bohra Not Allowed To Fly To Nepal For Lack Of Valid Travel Document

Karanvir Bohra didn't know his Aadhar card couldn't be used as ID proof while flying to Nepal

Karanvir Bohra shared this image. (courtesy karanvirbohra )

TV actor Karanvir Bohra revealed in an agitated tweet on Thursday that he was not allowed to board his flight from New Delhi to Nepal because he didn't have the correct travel documents. The actor was flying Air India. Mr Bohra was attempting to travel with his Aadhar card as proof of identity which, he didn't know, is not accepted as a valid travel document while flying into Nepal, which Indians don't require visas to visit. In an outraged tweet, Karanvir Bohra wanted to know why Air India had allowed him to fly Mumbai to New Delhi without a valid document and only stopped him when he attempted to take his onward flight to Nepal. He also wrongly used the term 'deported' in his tweet, which has been pointed out to him in some responses in the comments thread.

Karanvir Bohra's tweet reads: "Deported at Delhi airport on my way to Nepal. Travelling with Aadhaar card. Not allowed. Nepal government allows (PP, voters ID and Aadhaar by road, by air only PP and VI). Then why did Air India in Mumbai let me fly with my Aadhaar? Why didn't they stop me there?" He tagged both the airline and Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar.

Air India responded in the comments thread by posting a link to the list of documents allowed. It came too late for Karanvir Bohra who tweeted back, "Thank you for this link and I believe not only for the passengers, it's for the officials too. How could they allow me to travel on an invalid document? If I was told in Mumbai itself, I would have arranged it immediately and not make my guy fly down to Delhi to hand me the passport."

Karanvir Bohra seems to have no luck with foreign travel. He was detained at Moscow airport over a damaged passport last year. He thanked the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and officials who helped him get a temporary passport and visa on short notice.

Karanvir Bohra has starred in TV shows like Just Mohabbat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat and Naagin, to name a few. His also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 12, where he was the fourth runner-up.

