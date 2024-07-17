Actor Emma Roberts Announces Engagement: 'Putting This Here Before My Mom Tells Everyone'

Emma Roberts with Cody John. (courtesy: emmaroberts)

Actress Emma Roberts just got engaged. The We're The Millers star shared a picture with her longtime boyfriend and now fiance Cody John on Instagram. Emma, who can be seen showing her engagement ring in the photo, added a LOL caption and she wrote, "Putting this here before my mom (Kelly Cunningham) tells everyone." In the comments section, Lindsay Lohan wrote, "Congrats." Nina Dobrev congratulated the couple. Isla Fisher dropped multiple heart emojis in the comments section of the post. Check out Emma Roberts' post here:

Emma Roberts featured in headlines last month when she weighed in on the ongoing nepotism debate in Hollywood. Emma, whose aunt is Julia Roberts and father is Eric Roberts, during a Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, said, "That's the thing that I always talk about - people kind of only see your wins because they only see when you're on the poster of a movie. They don't see all the rejection along the way. That's why I'm always very open about things I've auditioned for and haven't gotten the part for. I think it's important to talk about - otherwise people just think everything's been so great and linear and easy, and no, it's not at all. But of course, it looks like that to the outside perspective or to the naked eye," reported People.

Emma Roberts is best known for starring in films like Aquamarine, Nancy Drew, Wild Child, Valentine's Day, It's Kind of a Funny Story, The Art of Getting By, We're The Millers, Palo Alto, The Blackcoat's Daughter, Nerve, Who We Are Now, Paradise Hills and Holidate. She also starred in the anthology horror series American Horror Story and Scream Queens.