After The Harry Potter Reunion Oopsie, A Reaction From Emma Roberts, Sorry, We Mean Emma Watson

A throwback of Emma Roberts. (Image courtesy: emmawatson)

Highlights The Reunion aired on Amazon Prime Video and HBOMax

Emma Watson shared a picture of Emma Roberts on Instagram

"I was NOT this cute, Emma Roberts," she wrote

So the photo mix-up during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts did not go unnoticed by Emma Watson too. Here's a little background for those who require one. In a segment of the Harry Potter reunion, the makers accidentally used an image of American Horror Story actor Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson aka Hermoine Granger. However, after a section of the Internet pointed out the mistake, the producers of the reunion told Fox News, "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now."

Now, coming to Emma Watson's reaction to the photo mix-up. The actress, on her Instagram profile, shared the childhood picture of Emma Roberts, which was accidentally used in the reunion and she wrote: "I was NOT this cute, Emma Roberts." She added the hashtag #emmasistersforever to her post.

This is what Emma Watson posted:

The other Emma (Roberts) reacted to the Harry Potter star's post in her Instagram story and she wrote: "Haha! I don't believe that."

Screenshot of Emma Roberts' Instagram story.

Apart from the Harry Potter films, Emma Watson was also seen in 2019 film Little Women. Her filmography also includes Beauty And The Beast, The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, The Circle, Ballet Shoes, among others.

The Harry Potter series of films are based on JK Rowling's famous novels. The film made stars of its principle characters Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley ( Rupert Grint), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Professor Severus Snape (late actor Alan Rickman, who was already a popular name due to his works in the English theatre circuit and his role in the iconic Die Hard), among many others. The final part of the series released on released in July 2011.