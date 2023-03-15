Actor Chhavi Mittal, Trolled For Posting Pics Of Self Kissing Her Kids, Replies With More Pics

Chhavi Mittal shared this image. (courtesy: chhavihussein)

TV star Chhavi Mittal, in her latest Instagram post, called out an Instagram user who had trolled her for posting pictures of herself kissing her kids on social media. The Ek Chutki Aasman actress also posted screenshots of all the comments that supported her and she began her extensive post with these words: "Unimaginable that some people can have an objection to how a mother loves her kids. The comments that came in my support to this troll's comment are not just in my support, they are in support of humanity. Love. Unfathomable love."

The actress added in her post, "Sharing a few more pictures of me kissing both my babies on their mouths, coz I don't know how to set boundaries for my love for them. I teach them to be unabashed about showing love, and they reciprocate. The only thing I teach them to shy away from is hurting people, esp the ones they love. I'd love to know in the comments below, what's your love language as a parent?! Tell me."

In the comments section of Chhavi's post, comedian Bharti Singh dropped heart emojis in the comments. "There's nothing wrong in these pictures or the one in the thumbnail...all I see is pure love ...more power to you," wrote an Instagram user. "A mother is loving her own kids. There also people will comment like this.. Disgraceful," another comment read.

See Chhavi Mittal's post here:

Chhavi Mittal is best-known for her roles in shows such as Tumhari Disha and Ek Chutki Aasman. She has also featured in shows such as Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Teen Bahuraaniyaan. She also co-starred with Isha Koppikar and Sonu Sood in the film Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi.

Chhavi Mittal is married to writer Mohit Hussein, with whom she co-owns a digital content platform. The actress is a mother to two kids - a son named Arham and daughter Areeza.