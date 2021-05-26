According To Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen's 'Best Quality' Is...

Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl in a loved up pic (courtesy rohmanshawl)

According to Rohman Shawl, only the term "best" can describe his girlfriend Sushmita Sen. In an "ask me anything" session on Instagram, Rohman Shawl was asked to describe Sushmita Sen when he said: "She's the best." Replying to one more fan, who asked him to describe Sushmita Sen's greatest quality as a person, Rohman said: "Her awareness." When a user asked Rohman about his celebrity status, he made a reference to the former beauty queen and said: "To be true, I haven't really done much to achieve that status yet. It's a privilege that I got because of someone that has worked so hard for it. But the day I earn it on my own, I will definitely answer this question."

Here are snippets from Rohman Shawl's Instagram stories:

The Instagram session was also full of trivia about Rohman Shawl. Replying to his fans, Rohman revealed that he grew up in Nainital and started his career in modelling in New Delhi in the year 2012. Rohman studied engineering - he did B Tech from Dehradun.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl, who share an age difference of 15 years, met on Instagram - she connected with Rohman after she spotted a message from him in her DMs. Sushmita and Rohman started dating a few years back and began posting loved-up photos on Instagram sometime in 2018 - they also attended Diwali parties together for the first time that year. Finally in November 2018, Sushmita Sen confirmed she's dating Rohman in a post, writing: "Not getting married yet, Rohman'cing life absolutely."