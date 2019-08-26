AbRam Is The Cutest Taekwondo Student In Shah Rukh Khan's Post On 'Family Tradition'

Shah Rukh Khan shared this photo (courtesy iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated AbRam's Yellow Belt achievement in Taekwondo with an adorable Instagram post about "family tradition" on Monday. To explain the how much the Khan kids are into the Korean Martial Art, Shah Rukh used a slight play of words and dug up two priceless throwback photos of daughter Suhana and eldest son Aryan. The first photo of his Instagram post is that of six-year-old AbRam, who poses in a spotless Dobok (Taekwondo uniform), at what appears to be the gardens of Mannat. Swipe left and you'll find a young Suhana Khan from when she was a Taekwondo student and Aryan Khan from one his Taekwondo tournaments.

"Keeping up the tradition of Tae 'Khan' Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher (@care141) Fight Club. Yellow belt it is... (sic)," Shah Rukh Khan captioned his post. AbRam has enrolled at Taekwondo expert Kiran Upadhya's Training Academy.

Shah Rukh Khan's children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam - often feature in his social media posts to always send the Internet in a tizzy. Last month, Shah Rukh escorted his entire family to a special screening of The Lion King in Mumbai and spotted in his arms was AbRam. Every year, without fail, Shah Rukh and AbRam send Eid greetings to fans who gather outside Mannat and this year was no exception.

In several interviews, Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that Suhana aspires to have a career in acting while Aryan is also interested in films. Suhana, who featured on a magazine cover last year, recently trended a great deal for starring in a short film for her college in England. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan studies films at University of Southern California. AbRam Khan celebrated his sixth birthday in May this year.

