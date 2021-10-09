About Last Night: Saif Ali Khan Wraps Up Adipurush Shoot. See Pics

Saif Ali Khan with Om Raut. (courtesy omraut)

Saif Ali Khan wrapped the final schedule of Om Raut's forthcoming film Adipurush. Other than Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The film's director Om Raut, on Saturday morning, shared pictures from the set of the film along with Saif Ali Khan, who will star as the antagonist Lankesh in the film. Sharing the pictures from the film wrap, he wrote in his caption: "It's a film wrap for Lankesh! Had so much fun shooting with you SAK." He added the hashtags #SaifAliKhan, #Adipurush and #AboutLastNight to his post. The pictures from the schedule wrap are trending big time on social media.

See the post shared by Om Raut here:

Adipurush will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in theatres. The film will be shot in Hindi and Telugu. Adipurush will hit the screens on August 11, 2022. It will be directed by Om Raut.

Saif Ali Khan has previously worked with Om Raut in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), co-starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. It will be the first collaboration of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh with the director.

Saif Ali Khan has a super busy schedule. Saif's line-up of films includes Hunter, Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2. This year, the actor featured in Tandav and much recently in Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Last year, the actor starred in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and comedy drama Jawaani Jaaneman.