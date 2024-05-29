About Last Night: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Dinner Date, Done Right

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: anushka_and_virat_fanpage)

After the Indian Premier League wrapped up last week, Virat Kohli finally found some time to relax. He returned to Mumbai and enjoyed a dinner date with his actor-wife Anushka Sharma, along with fellow cricketer Zaheer Khan, his actor-wife Sagarika Ghatge, and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur, among others. Several photos and videos from their dinner date have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Anushka and her friends are seen exiting an eatery. The actress was all smiles for the camera. She can be seen dressed in a white top layered with a matching shirt and faded blue denims. Virat, on the other hand, opted for a black shirt teamed with grey pants.

Virat kohli and Anushka sharma snapped with Gaurav kapoor, zaheer khan and Sagarika Ghatge for a dinner at Mumbai#viratkohli#anushkasharmapic.twitter.com/721e6UGxUB — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣 (@wrognxvirat) May 28, 2024

In another viral picture, Virat and Anushka are seen posing with the restaurant's staff. For the unversed, this outing came just days before Virat flies to the US for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Earlier this month, Virat Kohli hosted a lavish birthday party for his actor-wife Anushka Sharma. Several unseen photos and videos from Anushka's 36th birthday have been doing the rounds on social media. The soirée was a dreamy pink affair. Among the myriads of beautiful elements were the pink-themed table arrangements, adorned with an array of delicate props and embellishments. From fairy lights to pearl-adorned plates, candles, and photo frames with floral imprints, every detail spoke of sophistication and finesse.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.