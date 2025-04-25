<i>Abir Gulaal</i> Songs Deleted From YouTube After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's film Abir Gulaal has stirred controversy following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack, on April 22, claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, and left the country in shock. Since the incident, there has been growing anger on social media, with many calling for a boycott of the film Abir Gulaal.

Amid the backlash, Abir Gulaal's promotional content appears to be quietly disappearing. Two songs that were released earlier — Khudaya Ishq and Angreji Rangrasiya — are no longer available on YouTube India.

Originally, both songs were uploaded on the production house's official channel as well as on Saregama's YouTube channel, which owns the music rights. However, both videos have now been taken down from YouTube India.

Another song, Tain Tain, was also supposed to be released on Wednesday, as previously announced by the makers. But so far, it has not been released — and no official statement has been issued by the team either.

The film Abir Gulaal will not be released in India, as per sources in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The movie has been denied a release following the growing controversy surrounding it.

Abir Gulaal had already come under fire after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, strongly opposed its release. The party cited strained relations between India and Pakistan, arguing that allowing a film featuring a Pakistani actor to release in India was inappropriate.

The boycott calls began as soon as the teaser of the film was released, on April 1. The situation escalated after the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal was scheduled to hit the screens on May 9. The film also features Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi and Rahul Vohra in important roles.

Also Read: Pahalgam Seals Fawad Khan's India Fate With Abir, Gulaal