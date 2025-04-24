After Fawad Khan, <i>Abir Gulaal</i> Actor Vaani Kapoor Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack Amid Boycott Calls

Vaani Kapoor, who has been trolled heavily on social media for her collaboration with Fawad Khan in the upcoming film Abir Gulaal, reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack on her Instagram Stories. She said she had been "numb" and "at a loss of words."

"Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families," the actor wrote.

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's Abir Gulaal, slated for a theatrical release on May 9, has been facing boycott calls from a large section of the Internet after the Pahalgam attack.

Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association opposed the film's release and said, "This incident is an act of war against the nation. This isn't the first time...these attacks have been ongoing for 30 years. We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands to not work Pakistanis. They come up with bulls***t reasons like artist, community, but ultimately, the nation must come first. People think 'agar mere ghar ka aadmi nahi mara toh f**k it, I don't care', but if this film's heroine or makers' family members had been shot by the terrorist, they wouldn't have worked (with Fawad)."

On Tuesday (April 22), terrorists gunned down 26 tourists at the popular tourist spot of South Kashmir, Pahalgam. The act of terror spells a dark shadow over Indo-Pakistan political and diplomatic relations, impacting cultural exchanges.

After the teaser released, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) said it would oppose the release of Abir Gulaal in Maharashtra.

In a post on social media platform X, Ameya Khopkar, the president of the MNS' cinema wing, said despite telling numerous times that the party will not allow movies starring Pakistani actors to be released in India, some "rotten mangoes" keep cropping up.

Abir Gulaal is a love story, thriving on the chemistry between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.