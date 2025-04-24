"Won't Let Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan's <i>Abir Gulaal</i> Release In India": Film Federation After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Fawad Khan's comeback Hindi film Abir Gulaal has been caught in the eye of the storm ever since the release of its teaser (April 1). After Pahalgam terror attack, the political tension escalated, prompting strong reactions from film governing bodies which are trying to stall the release of the film in India.

Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association opposed the film's release and said, "This incident is an act of war against the nation. This isn't the first time...these attacks have been ongoing for 30 years. We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands to not work Pakistanis. They come up with bulls***t reasons like artist, community, but ultimately, the nation must come first. People think 'agar mere ghar ka aadmi nahi mara toh f**k it, I don't care', but if this film's heroine or makers' family members had been shot by the terrorist, they wouldn't have worked (with Fawad)."

BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), also took a firm stance: "We will not let Abir Gulaal release in India. Action will be taken against the makers (if they release the film)."

On Tuesday (April 22), terrorists gunned down 26 tourists at the popular tourist spot of Pahalgam. The act of terror spells a dark shadow over Indo-Pakistan political and diplomatic relations, impacting cultural exchanges.

After the teaser released, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) said it would oppose the release of Abir Gulaal in Maharashtra.

In a post on social media platform X, Ameya Khopkar, the president of the MNS' cinema wing, said despite telling numerous times that the party will not allow movies starring Pakistani actors to be released in India, some "rotten mangoes" keep cropping up.

"The Mansainiks (MNS workers) have to do the job of dumping them in the bin and we will continue to do so. We will not allow the release of Abir Gulaal in Maharashtra. Those who want to pamper Pakistani actors can do so but they have to deal with us," Khopkar said.

Meanwhile, Fawad Khan has condemned the terror attack and wrote a condolence message on his Instagram Stories.

He wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time."

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi (Chalti Rahe Zindagi), the film is produced by Indian Stories, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures. Fawad Khan has been paired opposite Vaani Kapoor in the film. Abir Gulaal is slated for a theatrical release on May 9.