Abhishek's Shout Out To Mom Jaya Bachchan On Completing 50 Years In Cinema

Jaya Bachchan completed 50 glorious years in Bollywood on Saturday and on the special occasion, her son Abhishek Bachchan shared a post on his Instagram profile. The actor shared some film stills from Jaya Bahchan's movies over the years and he wrote a caption along with it, which read, "I'm so grateful to be her son, and to see her complete 50 years in the film industry is a moment of pride. Happy 50 years of cinema Ma, I love you." In the comments section, Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda wrote: "She is love." Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Chitrangda Singh and other actors dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Abhishek's parents and Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, got married in June 1973 and they have featured together in films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe and Silsila, among many others. Jaya Bachchan appeared only in a handful of films after the birth of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. In more recent years, Big B and Jaya appeared together in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the 2016 film Ki And Ka.

Abhishek co-starred with his mother in the 2002 Bengali film Desh. In one of his posts last year, the actor revealed that when he visited Jaya Bachchan on the sets of the film, he ended up doing a cameo appearance in it.

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor starred in The Big Bull, which opened to mixed reviews . In 2020, the actor had two releases - Anurag Basu's Ludo and Amazon Prime's web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows, which marked his digital debut. He will reportedly star in Gulab Jamun, co-starring his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.