Abhishek Bachchan's Heartfelt Note For Dadaji Harivansh Rai Bachchan On His 111th Birth Anniversary

Abhishek Bachchan with Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Courtesy bachchan)

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a million dollar picture from the family photo archive on dadaji Harivansh Rai Bachchan's 111th birth anniversary. The photo featuring Abhishek and his grandfather late Harivansh Rai Bachchan is from when the former was just a little kid. "It would have been my dadaji's 111th birthday today. He gave us the gift of words, and today they fall short. Happy birthday dadaji. Love you," read Abhishek Bachchan's heartfelt note for his grandfather on Instagram. Late Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a renowned Indian poet, who received the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Hindi literature in 1976. His famous work includes Madhushala, Agnipath, Ruke Na Tu, Himmat Karne Walon Ki Haar Nahi Hoti among others.

On late Harivansh Rai Bachchan's 111th birth anniversary, son Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted note for his father.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter post here.

Abhishek Bachchan often delights his Instafam with million dollar photos from the archives. Earlier, Abhishek dug up an old picture of Amitabh Bachchan, in which he looked suave, and wrote: "And he said I look like sauce! #flashbackfriday #payback." This was days after Big B had shared a throwback picture of Abhishek on Instagram and captioned it: "you look like sauce!!"?

On Rakshabandhan, Abhishek had shared a throwback picture featuring himself with elder sister Shweta Bachchan and captioned it: "Partners in crime since the days of matching pajamas! Happy Rakhi Shwetadi! Love you."

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, his first film in two years. Abhishek is also voicing the character of Bagheera for the Hindi version of English movie Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle. Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are reportedly co-starring in upcoming film Gulab Jamun, directed by Anurag Kashyap.