Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday Wish For Niece Navya Naveli Made The Internet Weep

When did you grow from this to the elegant lady you are today? When did you grow from mamu picking you up from the airport to you coming to pick him up at the airport? When did you grow from mamu singing you to sleep to both of us staying up all night dancing? When did you grow from mamu shopping for you to you being my official shopper? When did you grow to decide that mamu still can't treat you like the little bundle you used to be? When? To my favourite, to my niece, to my Navya.... Happy 20th Birthday little lady. Mamu loves you very much. P.S. I have my shopping list ready. Please be prepared!

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Dec 6, 2017 at 12:21am PST