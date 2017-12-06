Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday Wish For Niece Navya Naveli Made The Internet Weep

Highlights
- "Mamu loves you very much," wrote Abhishek
- "Happy 20th Birthday little lady," he added
- "I have my shopping list ready," said Abhishek
"When did you grow from this to the elegant lady you are today? When did you grow from mamu picking you up from the airport to you coming to pick him up at the airport? When did you grow from mamu singing you to sleep to both of us staying up all night dancing? When did you grow from mamu shopping for you to you being my official shopper? When did you grow to decide that mamu still can't treat you like the little bundle you used to be? When?"
Aww.
"This made me cry. Happy Birthday to your beautiful niece. A mamus love is unconditional," wrote an Instagram follower while another added: "Very well written, Abhishek sir." Comments like "This is so sweet" and "So warm and beautiful" have also flooded his post.
Abhishek, whose birthday is in two months from now, wrote: "P.S. I have my shopping list ready. Please be prepared!"
Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. Navya was classmates with Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan at London's Sevenoaks School but whether she looks forward to a career in movies or not is not known.
Navya's public appearances are restricted to a handful of showbiz parties and fashion events - earlier this year she turned heads at the Vogue Beauty Awards and was spotted chilling at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Diwali party.
Happy Birthday, Navya Naveli.