Abhishek Bachchan On <i>I Want To Talk</i>: "Sounds Cool That You're Making A Film About Someone Who Has 100 Days To Live, But..."

Abhishek Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film I Want To Talk. The actor will be playing the role of a man who is told that he has just 100 days to live. The movie will delve deep into the themes of mortality, reflection and closure. In a recent interview, Abhishek shared his thoughts on the journey of his character. He shared that the premise of the film made him reflect on what a person might experience when confronted with such a diagnosis. “When a doctor tells you that you have 100 days to live, it's going to take a few days to process. Once it's processed, the real question becomes: What do I do with the time I have left? What do I not want to do? What do I want to put closure to?,” said the actor.

“It sounds cool that you're making a film about someone who has 100 days to live, but when you actually sit and think, it's an amazing frame of mind to be in,” Abhishek Bachchan told news agency IANS.

Earlier this month, the makers released the trailer of I Want To Talk. In the trailer, a man is shown being informed by his doctor about a life-changing surgery. While wearing a neck brace, he must cope with his internal tensions and mental suffering despite the efforts of his daughter, friends, and family. He seeks redemption for the individuals he has harmed in his life as he realises he is running out of time.

A while back, director Shoojit Sircar talked about working with Abhishek Bachchan on I Want To Talk. “It's a very simple observation of life with a little smile. When I watch the film, its post-production, it brings a smile. And, I can guarantee that it is one of the finest of Abhishek Bachchan films. We always wanted to work together but we were not getting the right kind of script," Shoojit told PTI.

I Want To Talk also features Johnny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on November 22.