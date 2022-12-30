Abhishek Bachchan's Tribute To 'Magician' Pele Is A Recollection Of Childhood Memories

A file photo of Pele. (courtesy: bachchan)

The news of Pele's death, the Brazilian king of football and one of the greatest soccer players of all time, has shaken the world. He died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. He was 82. Sports fanatics across the world are mourning the loss of Pele. Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is a big fan of the sport, also shared a special post dedicated to the legendary footballer. He posted a couple of pictures featuring Pele and attached a heartfelt note alongside. Abhishek wrote, “As a child, my father introduced me to Pele and his magic. And thus began a lifelong love for football. We had shelves filled with VHS tapes of his and the Brazilian team's matches. I would religiously watch them with my father. A magician we've all been blessed to witness.” He further added, “A few years ago, whilst visiting India I somehow managed to get an autographed jersey of his. It has pride of placement in my office.” As a concluding note, he stated, “Thank you, sir, for teaching us about joga bonito and being such a hero and idol to billions. Rest in Peace to the greatest!”

Pele, the only player to have won the FIFA World Cup thrice, was battling colon cancer and was admitted to a hospital for a respiratory problem on November 29. His daughter, Kely Nascimento, in an Instagram post, said, "Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

Abhishek Bachchan's love for sports is no secret. Earlier this month, he and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were on cloud nine after their team, Jaipur Pink Panthers, won the trophy at Pro-Kabaddi League. The couple shared glimpses of the match on their respective social media handles. Abhishek shared pictures where he was spotted posing with the team. One of the posts also came with a long note written by the actor. He wrote, “So proud of this team. They've quietly worked towards this cup. Despite criticism, they kept believing and working. Everybody wrote them off... But they had confidence in themselves. That's the way to do it!!! It's taken us 9 years to win this cup again. And I'm so happy with this team. Teamwork, hard work and silent determination.... The Jaipur Pink Panthers way!”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows 2.