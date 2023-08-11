Abhishek Bachchan On Mom Jaya's Rocky Aur Rani Performance: 'Very Difficult For Me To Judge Her'

Jaya Bachchan in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Abhishek Bachchan reacted to the praise that mom Jaya Bachchan has been getting for her performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in an interview with India Today. When the actor was asked to pass on the compliments to her, Abhishek Bachchan jokingly said, "That's good to hear! Go tell her in Parliament." Abhishek Bachchan, who had attended the film's screening with his mom last month, added, "I watched it with her. For me, the only member of the family who I cannot view as an actor is my mother." Jaya Bachchan played the antagonist in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The actor added, "My father and my wife, I have the ability to see them as an actor and performance but with my mother, it is too emotional. The relationship between a mother and a son, or any child and a parent, is just that. I always view her as my mother, so it is very difficult for me to judge her."

The film, directed by Karan Johar, features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand in supporting roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and also produced by him, released in theatres on July 28. The movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).