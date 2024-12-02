Abhijeet Is Furious (Once Again) For Not Being Credited In <i>Woh Ladki Jo Sabse</i> After Dua Lipa's Mashup Performance: "It's Not SRK..."

Dua Lipa brought her Radical Optimism tour to India with a spectacular performance in Mumbai on Saturday. Among the many highlights of the concert, one moment stood out – the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter performed a mashup of her hit song Levitating and Shah Rukh Khan's iconic track Woh Ladki Jo from Baadshah. The mashup quickly went viral, garnering widespread media coverage and making headlines everywhere. Now, the moment has sparked discontent from singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who originally lent his voice to Woh Ladki Jo. The star's son, singer Jay Bhattacharya, also expressed disappointment over his father not being given due credit. He pointed out that none of the media coverage mentioned his father's name while reporting on the mashup. Abhijeet Bhattacharya even reshared some statements on his Instagram Stories to express his dissatisfaction.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya first reposted a note, originally shared by Jay Bhattacharya. It read, “The problem is that no one talks about it. What happened to Woh ladki jo - Abhijeet? Unfortunately, we live in a country where not one news outlet or Instagram page has mentioned the VOICE and the artist of this song. Why has it always been about actors in this country? I'm sure when Dua Lipa heard this song she must've heard it and not seen it and appreciated the man that has sung this song and yes it is not SRK. It is Abhijeet Bhattacharya and composed by Anu Malik.”

The note continued, “I am sorry but this song is called Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai - Abhijeet wherever you search it. But somehow the media in this country never lets a singer get his due and then people ask me why don't you try and sing for Bollywood. This is not about Shah Rukh Khan. I am his biggest fan ever. This is about our audience and our media who don't support the singers of our country like they do in the West.”

“Song is hit and popular because of legends like Abhijeet & Anu Malik!!” read another note shared by Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

A post shared by the singer read, “Internet goes crazy today as my Classic met Masses.”

Jay Bhattacharya also shared a video of Dua Lipa's performance on his Instagram handle. Taking a stand for his father, he wrote: “My father does his riyaaz every morning and works hard every day to go out there and perform songs live on stage everyday for his fans since last 35 years. Show some respect.”

Read the full note below:

This is not the first time Abhijeet Bhattacharya has voiced his grievances about not receiving proper credit for his songs in Shah Rukh Khan's films. Over the years, the veteran singer has repeatedly brought up this issue, pointing out instances where his contributions were overlooked. In an interview with Pinkvilla in June, Abhijeet addressed the matter once again, saying, “This is something Shah Rukh Khan knows very well. There's no difference between us; our birthdays are just one day apart. We have the same nature, We both know what we're going to be. If I go to him today, I can tell him, as his senior by 6-7 years, Enough of the drama, you are a star and always will be. But if I come back into the picture, then it will be me, not him.”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya continued, “Kabhi aisa lagta hai ki wo bhi aisa aadmi hai ki itraata hai.. Ya toh uske pass bilkul waqt nahi hai.. Lekin wo aisa nahi hai, mai apne aap ko janta hu toh usko bhi bhot acche se janta hu, jabki mera koi close bond nahi, lekin usko itna pata hai ki muje chot phochi hai. [Sometimes it feels like he is the type of person who shows off… or maybe he just doesn't have any time. But he isn't like that. I know myself very well, and I know him very well too, even though we don't have a close bond. He knows that I have been hurt.]” Click here to read about Abhijeet and Shah Rukh Khan's tiff in detail.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is known for lending his voice to numerous iconic Bollywood tracks. His memorable songs include Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mein (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge), Hum To Deewane Huye Yaar (Baadshah), Chori Chori Sapno Mein (Chori Chori Chupke Chupke), Mere Khyaloon Ki Malika (Josh) and Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishaare (Chalte Chalte), among others.