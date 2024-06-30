Abhijeet Bhattacharya On His Rift With Shah Rukh Khan: 'He Knows I Have Been Hurt'

Abhijeet shared this image. (courtesy: AbhijeetBhattacharya)

Abhijeet Bhattacharya has once again opened up about his rift with Shah Rukh Khan. The singer has lent his vocals to several films of SRK, including Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. In the last few years, Abhijeet has repeatedly talked about not receiving proper credit for his songs in Shah Rukh Khan's movies. Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, he has discussed the issue. He said, “This is something Shah Rukh Khan knows very well. There's no difference between us; our birthdays are just one day apart. We have the same nature, We both know what we're going to be. If I go to him today, I can tell him, as his senior by 6-7 years, Enough of the drama, you are a star and always will be. But if I come back into the picture, then it will be me, not him.”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya added, “Kabhi aisa lagta hai ki wo bhi aisa aadmi hai ki itraata hai.. Ya toh uske pass bilkul waqt nahi hai.. Lekin wo aisa nahi hai, mai apne aap ko janta hu toh usko bhi bhot acche se janta hu, jabki mera koi close bond nahi, lekin usko itna pata hai ki muje chot phochi hai. [Sometimes it feels like he is the type of person who shows off… or maybe he just doesn't have any time. But he isn't like that. I know myself very well, and I know him very well too, even though we don't have a close bond. He knows that I have been hurt.]”

In case you missed it, in 2018, Abhijeet Bhattacharya mentioned how Shah Rukh Khan was a superstar until he kept singing for the actor. He told India Today, "Mera kaam tha superstar banana mere awaz se. Till the time I sang for Shah Rukh, he was a rockstar. When I stopped singing for him - it was me who refused to sing for him - he came down to Lungi Dance." Lungi Dance is SRK's famous track from his film Chennai Express.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya also pointed out Farah Khan's film Main Hoon Na, which featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. He said that it was during the 2004 film when he got offended for the "first time". The singer expressed, "Spotboys, assistant hair stylist, assistant dress maker - they credited everybody in the casting except the singers."

Before that, in a 2012 interaction with Times Of India, Abhijeet Bhattacharya spoke about not getting the credit for Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. He said, "I don't know why our filmmakers never give singers due credit. During the end credits of Main Hoon Na, the singers' names appeared right at the end. Worst still, segments were shot with the chaiwalas and dressmen, but not with singers. My family saw the film and felt betrayed. The same happened with Om Shanti Om. And here I am... Shah Rukh Khan's voice! I conveyed my disappointment to Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan."

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.